Red Wings Announce Opening Day Plans

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings begin the 24th season at Frontier Field on Thursday, April 9 against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Gates will open at 2:30 p.m. with the first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

Here's everything planned for Opening Day 2020:

First Pitch: Denny Wright. A 23-year veteran of the Rochester Police Department, Wright responded to 37 Peck Street for a possible domestic. Upon his arrival, Officer Wright attempted to mediate the situation, but was brutally attacked and stabbed several times in the head, neck, face, and body. Officer Wright used his training and experience to protect himself and others at the scene. With the assistance of civilian bystanders and other officers that arrived on scene, Officer Wright was able to assist in taking the suspect into custody. The unprovoked attack caused Officer Wright to be hospitalized for several weeks at Rochester General Hospital and subsequently Golisano Rehabilitation Center. Through surgery and rehabilitation Officer Wright continued to battle and was subsequently released from Golisano Rehabilitation Center on October 29th. The attack on Officer Wright has left him without sight in either eye, however he, along with the help of his loving family, his law enforcement family, and the community support, continues his recovery.

National Anthem: E4 Army veteran Tom Clement (prounoucned cluh-MENT). He served in the 101st Airborne Division from 1961-1964 based in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Clement has served as a bugler for the Monroe County American Legion Honor Guard for nearly 20 years.

Color Guard: Navy Operational Support Center of Rochester.

Live Music: Me & The Boyz will perform on the field throughout pregame festivities.

Giveaways: The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive either a Red Wings or Plates Flap Cap presented by Dunkin'. The first 5,000 fans will take home a 2020 Schedule Magnet courtesy of I-Evolve Technology Services.

50-Degree Guarantee: If the in-park thermometer doesn't read 50 degrees at first pitch, all fans in attendance will get a free ticket to another game in April or May.

Uniforms: Although Thursdays Are For the Plates, the team will be the Red Wings to honor the tradition of Opening Day.

Military Tickets: Active, retired, reserved, and other veterans can get a free ticket to Opening Day by stopping by the Veterans Outreach Center (447 South Avenue).

College Students: Every Thursday, college students can get a $10 reserved ticket with five Diamond Dollars that can be used at the concession stands and Team Store.

Opening Day Buffet: Fans can enjoy an All-You-Can-Eat Buffet and a ticket in Club 3000 - one of Frontier Field's premier party suites. Tickets are $40 for adults and $24 for kids (ages 4-12). The buffet menu includes: Italian sausage with peppers and onions, jumbo char grilled Zweigle's hot dogs, herb roasted chicken, veggie tray, mozzarella sticks, pasta salad, potato salad, cookies, soda, and water.

Tickets are available for Opening Day and the other 69 home games now at RedWingsBaseball.com. The Ticket Office will open for the first time on Friday, March 27 for the annual Baseball's Back Bash. That free event runs from 4-6:30 p.m. More details can be found here. Groups of 20 or more, suites, and large party venues can be booked now by calling 585-454-1001.

