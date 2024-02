Red Wings Announce 50-Degree Guarantee for Opening Day

ROCHESTER, NY - Despite an inaccurate prediction in 2023, DAN MASON, also known as the "Duke of Doppler" and the General Manager of the Rochester Red Wings, has once again made his 50-degree guarantee for Opening Day. The Red Wings are set to kick off their 2024 home campaign on April 2 at 4:05 p.m., facing off against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (PHI). Mason holds a 2-5 record in his 50-degree guarantees, having successfully predicted the weather in 2017 and, most recently, in 2022.

"Some people may scoff at my two and five record in predicting the Opening Day temperatures, but the way I see it, meteorology is a lot like baseball. I mean, two out of seven means I'm hitting .285 in predicting the temperature, and that would be almost good enough to get me into Cooperstown! I know I don't have the credentials to make the Baseball Hall of Fame, but at this pace, and with a couple more winning predictions, I feel good about my chances for the Meteorologist Hall of Fame. I'm more confident than ever that it will be at least 50 degrees for the Wings' home opener on April 2," said Mason.

Should the temperature fail to reach 50 degrees, as indicated on the ballpark thermometer in the right field bullpen during the April 2 game, fans may redeem their ticket for any other home game in April or May during the 2024 season.

The average temperature in Rochester on April 2 is approximately 41 degrees. Most notably, in 2010, Rochester experienced a record-high temperature of 86 degrees.

The Rochester Red Wings will play a six-game homestand versus Lehigh Valley, which will conclude on Sunday, April 7. The Red Wings will celebrate the highly anticipated Great North American Eclipse on Monday, April 8, with their SOLARPALOOZA viewing event. This year's preliminary promotional schedule will be released on Thursday, February 15.

