Rebekah Rivette Promoted to Marauders Assistant General Manager

January 17, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders announced today the promotion of Rebekah Rivette to Assistant General Manager. In her expanded role, Rebekah will oversee game presentation, press box operations, PR/communications, marketing, promotions, and fan engagement. The announcement was made by Marauders General Manager Craig Warzecha and is effective immediately.

Rivette has served as the Marauders as Manager, Game Presentation since joining the organization in August of 2019. Originally from Hyde Park, NY and a graduate of Queens University of Charlotte, her career in baseball has included stops with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals and the Saugerties Stallions.

Rivette was also recently named MiLB's Future Star of the Year at the 2022 Baseball Winter Meetings. The award works to promote the accomplishments of young professionals in Minor League Baseball who showed their committement, dedication, and demonstrated leadership potential for their work during the 2022 season.

"Rebekah is extremely deserving of this promotion," Warzecha said. "She is a key member of our team and brings passion, dedication, and creativity to our daily operations. I look forward to continuing to work closely with her to enhance the fan experience at LECOM Park."

"I am excited to take this next step with the Marauders, and continue working alongside Craig to grow baseball in Bradenton," Rivette said. "I am looking forward to another great season of baseball at LECOM Park."

LECOM Park is slated to host 66 games this summer. For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from January 17, 2023

Rebekah Rivette Promoted to Marauders Assistant General Manager - Bradenton Marauders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.