Reagan Cooper, Laura "Bird" Kuhn to Headline Supernovas Trophy Tour Appearances

September 19, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Champions, continues its official Trophy Tour this weekend with premier events around the Omaha metro area. Since winning the inaugural championship in May, the Supernovas have made appearances at over 70 community events, reinforcing their commitment to the growth of the local community.

Supernovas outside hitter and reigning PVF Rookie of the Year, Reagan Cooper, as well as head coach Laura "Bird" Kuhn will make a trio of appearances.

Cooper and Kuhn, along with Gina Mancuso-Prososki, will make a special appearance at the third annual Boomstock Festival on Saturday, September 21 at the Gene Leahy Mall Performance Pavillion. Fans can enjoy a night of local cover bands, food trucks and vendors all for free! Boomstock begins at 4 p.m. and will conclude at 10 p.m. Bands will play beginning at 5 p.m. with all three Supernovas appearing from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Click this link for more event information.

The Supernovas will stop at the Omaha Farmers Market in Aksarben Village on Sunday, September 22. Cooper and Kuhn will be in Aksarben from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with fans being able to get autographs, take pictures and receive ticket information for the 2025 season.

Later that morning, Cooper, Kuhn and the championship trophy will head to Benson Theatre for SET The Bar's Nebraska and Louisville volleyball watch party. The watch party begins at 10:30 a.m. with the Supernovas arriving at 11:30 a.m.

Supernovas season tickets for the 2025 season are officially on sale and going out fast! To become a season ticket member and secure the best seat in professional volleyball, click this link or call 402-502-5268.

