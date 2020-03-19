Rays Announce Early Start to Hat Trick for Reading Program

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced an early start to the team's Hat Trick For Reading program for the 2020-21 season presented by Palmetto Kids Dentistry. As students spend time away from classrooms this month, the Stingrays are allowing scholars of all ages and grade levels to earn a free ticket to a Sunday game during the 2020-21 year.

The Hat Trick For Reading program is an incentive offered to students in the Tri-County area. Participating students can get a free ticket to a Sunday home game and receive a discounted ticket offer for family members by submitting titles of three books they have read with a parent or teacher's signoff.

"As we continue our concern for everyone's health and safety, we are encouraging kids to read as much as possible while schools are closed," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "We're hoping this incentive will allow students to be productive and get excited for what lies ahead during the 2020-21 season."

The staff at Palmetto Kids Dentistry has recognized that children are now at home and are often looking for a fun opportunity to continue their education. In their partnership with the Stingrays they are not only promoting the health and safety of the local community but are also encouraging literacy across the Lowcountry by offering this Hat Trick for Reading program!

To learn more and participate, download a bookmark online at the Stingrays' website. Once completed, they can be mailed or scanned to Kimberly Runey at 3300 W Montague Ave., Suite A-200, North Charleston, SC 29418 or emailed to kruney@stingrayshockey.com.

