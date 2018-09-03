Rawhide Return to Postseason

VISALIA, CA - Although they have a chance to clinch a second-half North Division championship in Stockton tonight, the Visalia Rawhide (A-Advanced, Arizona Diamondbacks), have officially punched their ticket to the California League Playoffs for the fifth time in the last six years.

The Rawhide will face the Stockton Ports (A-Advanced, Oakland A's), who won the first half with a 44-26 record, in a best-of-five series that begins on Wednesday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

The series will shift to Visalia on Friday night for game three and, if necessary, will continue at Rawhide Ballpark on Saturday night for game four. Both games will begin at 7:00 PM.

Visalia last was in the playoffs in 2016, when they reached the California League Championship Series only to be swept by the now-defunct High Desert Mavericks. The Rawhide have never won a league championship under the Rawhide moniker and last claimed a title 40 years ago, when the Visalia Oaks defeated the Lodi Dodgers by sweeping both games of a doubleheader to end a best-of-five series.

The Rawhide roster features six of the top 10 prospects in the Arizona Diamondbacks system: #2 SS Jazz Chisholm, #4 1B Pavin Smith, #5 C Daulton Varsho, #7 OF Marcus Wilson, and #9 3B Drew Ellis. It also includes 1B/3B Ramon Hernandez, who became the first Rawhide player to hit 20 home runs in a season since 2015.

Individual game tickets for Friday night's game will go on sale through rawhidebaseball.com and the Rawhide Ticket Office at 10 AM on Tuesday, September 4. More information is available on rawhidebaseball.com or by calling 559-732-4433.

