Quakes Complete Regular Season with 4-Game Sweep

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The historic 2018 regular season is in the books, as the Quakes throttled Inland Empire on Monday afternoon, putting up a season-high 22 hits in a 15-11 win over the 66ers at LoanMart Field.

Jared Walker reached five times and tied a franchise record by scoring five runs, while Cody Thomas and Connor Wong combined for seven RBIs in Rancho's fourth straight win, completing a sweep of the four-game series, Rancho's second over Inland Empire in just over a week.

Omar Estevez not only tied a franchise record by hitting in his 25th straight game, he notched four hits to match Wong's four base hits, as they combined for eight of the 22.

Rancho used six total pitchers, including infielder Nick Yarnall, who gave up a two-run homer in the ninth, but tossed a full inning to help keep the bullpen fresh for Wednesday's playoff opener in Lancaster.

Jordan Sheffield (1-3) recorded his first win in a Rancho uniform by tossing a scoreless seventh inning. Inland Empire reliever Carlos Salazar (0-3) gave up a run in the seventh to suffer the loss.

Wong finished a triple shy of the cycle and also clubbed his 19th homer of the year. Jared Walker also went deep for the Quakes, his 17th, giving Rancho a franchise record 202 round-trippers in 2018.

The Quakes finish with an 87-53 record and a second-half mark of 52-18, both of which are franchise-bests.

Rancho Cucamonga will travel to Lancaster for games one and two, as the best-of-five starts on Wednesday night at The Hangar. The Quakes will send lefty Leo Crawford (8-0, 2.77 ERA) to the mound against Lancaster's Brandon Gold (9-9, 5.44 ERA) in the opener. Game time on Wednesday will be 6:35pm and the game can be heard live on FOX Sports AM 1350, with the LoanMart Pregame Show beginning at 6:20pm. The game can also be heard live on the iHeart Radio App or the Tune In Radio App.

The Quakes will host game three on Friday night, with the first 1,500 fans taking home a Gavin Lux Bobblehead, courtesy of U.S. Bank. Gates open at 6:05pm and game time will be 7:05pm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com or by calling (909) 481-5000.

