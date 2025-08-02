CFL Edmonton Elks

Rankin Bulldozes His Way into the End Zone! I CFL

August 2, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Justin Rankin powers into the end zone to tie the game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats with a determined run.

