Rangers Add Exhibition Game against Royals at Dell Diamond

April 22, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas â The Texas Rangers have added a third Alternate Training Site exhibition game against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, April 28 at 11:05 a.m. at Dell Diamond. The two teams are now set to play a three-game series with game one scheduled for Monday, April 26 at 6:05 p.m. Game two is slated for Tuesday, April 27 at 6:05 p.m. Tickets to all three exhibition games are now available to the general public by visiting RRExpress.com/Tickets.

As required by MLB's Fan Attendance Policies for 2021, all attendees age two years and older must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth at all times on Dell Diamond property for all MLB-related events, other than when actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seat.

A clear bag policy will also be enforced to reduce the need for security to inspect the belongings of guests and to expedite fan entry.

All tickets and parking passes issued by the Round Rock Express will be digital to help further reduce touchpoints around the facility. Fans are strongly encouraged to enter Dell Diamond using digital tickets accessed through their smartphones, however those wishing to print their tickets at home will be allowed to do so this season.

To avoid unnecessary contact, Dell Diamond is striving to operate as a cashless facility beginning in 2021, instead preferring credit cards and gift cards for payment at all storefronts, including the Railyard Team Store and parking lot.

Alternate Training Site exhibition games will closely mirror Spring Training, with additional roster spots and rule modifications in place. The number of innings played will be flexible and games that remain even at the conclusion of regulation could be declared a tie. Defensive managers also have the option to end an inning prior to or after three outs. Finally, players who are removed during a game may re-enter at a later point during the same game.

The remaining Texas Rangers Alternate Training Site exhibition schedule is below. Please note, the April 24 meeting between the Rangers and Royals at Globe Life Field has been changed to a 2:30 p.m. first pitch.

Date Time Opponent Location

April 23 3:30 p.m. Kansas City Royals Alternate Training Site Globe Life Field, Arlington

April 24 2:30 p.m. Kansas City Royals Alternate Training Site Globe Life Field, Arlington

April 26 6:05 p.m. Kansas City Royals Alternate Training Site Dell Diamond, Round Rock

April 27 6:05 p.m. Kansas City Royals Alternate Training Site Dell Diamond, Round Rock

April 28 11:05 a.m. Kansas City Royals Alternate Training Site Dell Diamond, Round Rock

May 2 TBA Houston Astros Alternate Training Site TBA

May 3 TBA Houston Astros Alternate Training Site TBA

Created during the cancelled 2020 Minor League Baseball season, the Alternate Training Site concept provides a secondary location within close geographic proximity to each Major League Baseball (MLB) club for players not on the active roster to train and be ready to quickly and safely be called up if necessary. At MLB's request, the Alternate Training Site model will be implemented for the month of April after the start of the Triple-A baseball season was postponed until early May.

The Express kick off the 2021 season on Thursday, May 6 against the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond. Single game tickets as well as full season and mini season membership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from April 22, 2021

Rangers Add Exhibition Game against Royals at Dell Diamond - Round Rock Express

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.