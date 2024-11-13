Range Riders Announce Todd Pratt as New Manager

November 13, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Glacier Range Riders News Release







KALISPELL, MT - The Glacier Range Riders are proud to announce Todd Pratt as the new manager for the 2025 season. Pratt, who had a 14-year career as a catcher in the MLB, joins the Range Riders with a wealth of knowledge and experience from both his time as a player and as a coach.

Pratt enjoyed a long, successful career as a professional athlete starting with being drafted to the Boston Red Sox organization in the sixth round of the 1985 MLB Draft. He went on to play for the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs, eventually making his way to the New York Mets organization where he served alongside Hall of Famer Mike Piazza. He became a hero with a walk-off home run in game four of the 1999 National League Division Series, sending the Mets to the next round.

He would have another stint with the Phillies before finishing out his career in 2006 with the Atlanta Braves. Known for his defensive skills, leadership behind the plate, and baseball acumen, Pratt has since transitioned to coaching. He has held roles with West Georgia Technical College, the Sunbelt League, and, most recently, the High-A and Single-A affiliates of the Miami Marlins organization.

President of Ridge Run Baseball Chris Kelly shared his enthusiasm for the new addition stating, "We are thrilled to have Todd join the Range Riders organization as manager. Todd has quickly become an integral part of our baseball family. Since retiring with the Braves, he has shown an unwavering commitment to mentoring young players and building winning teams. His passion, dedication, and extensive baseball knowledge make him the ideal fit to lead our team."

Pratt expressed his gratitude for the opportunity saying, "I am honored to join the Glacier Range Riders as their manager. This is a first-class organization with the best facilities in minor league baseball, a dedicated staff, and passionate fans in the Flathead Valley. I look forward to bringing my experience to the team and working together to achieve our goal of delivering a championship to the community."

Pratt takes over from Paul Fletcher who led the Range Riders to their first appearance in the Pioneer League Championship Series during the 2024 season. He joins Stu Pederson who will return for his fourth year with the Range Riders as a bench coach.

With Pratt at the helm, the Glacier Range Riders are confident in their path toward a successful 2025 season as they continue to build a legacy of competitive, high-quality, family-friendly baseball in the Flathead Valley.

