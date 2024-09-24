Range Riders 2024 Season Comes to an End with a Walk-Off Loss

Davis, Cali. - The 2024 Glacier Range Rider season came to a heartbreaking close on Saturday when the Yolo High Wheelers hit a bottom of the ninth three-run home run to take down Glacier and win the 2024 Pioneer League Championship.

Ben Fitzgerald was the backbone behind the offense in this final game of the season tallying two home runs, with a three-run blast in the third, followed by a two-run blast in the seventh. Jerry Huntzinger also brought the bat with a solo shot, while Gabe Howell also had an RBI with a single that scored TJ Clarkson in the third.

Ty Bothwell produced a great start on the bump, firing five innings and allowing no earned runs, while Aidan McEvoy dished two scoreless frames to send it to the ninth with Glacier in front. Unfortunately, a swinging bunt helped leave the door open for Bobby Lada to step up and blast Yolo to the crown.

This loss brings the 2024 Glacier Range Rider season to a close. 2024 was the most historic season in franchise history with record-breaking attendance, the first ever playoff ticket and championship appearance in franchise history, as well as countless more smiles produced in the Flathead Valley.

We can't wait for 2025.

