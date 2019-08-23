Rancho Walked-Off for Second-Straight Night

Lake Elsinore, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes dropped the final regular-season contest at The Diamond against the Lake Elsinore Storm, losing by a final tally of 3-2 on Thursday evening.

The three-bagger was the Quakes' friend in the series finale, as Jacob Amaya put Rancho on the board with an RBI triple in the top of the third. On the night, the Quakes recorded a trio of three-base hits overall.

Dillon Paulson followed Amaya with an RBI single, giving Rancho a 2-0 lead until the bullpen's command alluded them in the bottom of the fifth. Wills Montgomerie exited after 4.2 innings, giving way to Connor Strain, who walked three straight Storm hitters to knot up the score at 2-2.

Both bullpens would settle in quite comfortably, sending it to tenth at the same 2-2 tally. Rancho failed to take the advantage in the visiting half, while the Storm walked it off for the second consecutive night via a Gabriel Arias sacrifice fly.

Mason Fox (1-0) grabbed the win in relief, tossing a scoreless frame in the top-of-the-tenth inning.

On the other side, Austin Drury (1-2) was saddled with the loss, although Brett de Geus surrendered the game-winning sac fly.

The Boys in Blue will shift to a four-game set against their I-10 rival on Friday, as Rancho will send RHP Jose Martinez (1-0) to the mound, and the Sixers are set to give the ball to RHP Aaron Hernandez (1-3).

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, August 27th, where it will be your final chance to see Rancho play in the regular season with the final home stand of the year... until the PLAYOFFS. Don't miss out on Alex Verdugo Bobblehead Giveaway, thanks to Allstar KIA on Friday, August 30th. Purchase tickets online at rcquakes.com or by calling (909) 481-5000... Go Quakes!

