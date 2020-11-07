RailRiders Statement on Yankees New Minor League Affiliation Structure

MOOSIC, PA - The New York Yankees today announced changes to their minor league affiliation structure as a result of the expiration of the Professional Baseball Agreement (between Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball).

The Yankees will maintain their Triple-A affiliate in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, whose location served as the Yankees' "Alternate Site" during the 2020 season.

"We are grateful the Yankees have the confidence in our organization, facility and community to select the RailRiders to remain their Triple-A Affiliate," said John Adams, Team President of the RailRiders. "PNC Field is one of the best facilities in Minor League Baseball thanks to the hard work and support of ownership, community leaders, media, partners, fans and all the staff - past and present. We will work hard to do our part in helping the Yankees develop talent that will lead to future World Championships."

