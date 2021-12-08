RailRiders Join Newly Formed Organization Diamond Baseball Holdings

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have entered into an agreement to become a part of Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH); an organization dedicated to supporting, promoting, and enhancing the sport of baseball through professional management, best practices, innovation and investment. DBH is a subsidiary of Endeavor, the global sports and entertainment company.

Following the closing of the transaction, the RailRiders will continue to be led by Team President, John Adams, and the General Manager, Katie Beekman, and remain an MLB affiliate of the New York Yankees.

"Joining Diamond Baseball Holdings is a tremendous opportunity for our franchise," Adams said. "NEPA has seen great success from our team on the field and we look forward to creating a next-level fan experience at PNC Field in the years to come. We have been adding energetic individuals to our existing staff and gearing up for 2022. We truly believe that becoming a part of DBH will greatly benefit this team and our community well into the future."

As part of DBH, the RailRiders will work closely with Diamond Baseball Holdings' leadership, Pat Battle and Peter B. Freund, to realize the club's ambitions. Battle is Executive Chairman of DBH, bringing extensive experience at the local and national level, as well as ownership interest in two PDL teams. He is currently Chairman of the Board of Learfield and serves as an advisor to Endeavor across multiple companies. Freund is CEO of DBH, bringing a wealth experience as a longtime Minor League Baseball owner and operator. Freund most recently consulted with the Office of the Commissioner of Baseball on the transition of Major League Baseball's licensed affiliates while spearheading the formation of the MLB Draft League.

"Diamond Baseball Holdings will be global in our ambitions and hyper-local in our approach and creating incredible fan experiences will remain our number one priority," said Battle and Freund. "Additionally, we look forward to providing opportunities for growth to the employees of PDL Clubs whose passion and ingenuity have built the sport through the decades."

Diamond Baseball Holdings was formed by Endeavor, the global sports and entertainment company. DBH will support the RailRiders with ticket sales, partnerships, naming rights, food & beverage, merchandise, content strategy, collectibles/authentics/NFTs and media rights, tapping into the broader Endeavor network for expertise across the various disciplines.

