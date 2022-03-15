RailRiders and Bold Gold Media Group Extend Partnership

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are pleased to announce the extension of their radio partnership agreement with Bold Gold Media Group for the 2022 season. All 150 RailRiders regular season games will be heard on "The Mothership" and their network of five frequencies across NEPA.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre games can be heard locally on 1400 WICK-AM (Lackawanna & Luzerne Counties), 1440 WCDL-AM (Lackawanna County & Pocono Lake Region), 93.5 FM (Scranton & Northern Lackawanna County), 106.7 FM (Wayne & Pike Counties) and 107.9 FM (Lackawanna County). In addition to radio broadcasts heard across the region, all RailRiders games will be streamed live on the web with links available through swbrailriders.com and boldgoldradionepa.com. The broadcasts are also streamed through Bold Gold's free RadioBOLD app and MiLB's First Pitch app.

"We are happy and proud to be associated with the RailRiders again this year," stated Michael G. Stanton, Market Manager for Bold Gold Media Group. "They're a great partner and it's truly exciting to have a full season of baseball again. We can't wait see everyone at the ballpark and hear the call on the radio!"

Adam Marco enters his fourth season as the "Voice of the RailRiders," having joined the franchise in 2018.

Steve Granado will join the broadcast team 2022. He graduated from Cal State Fullerton in 2015 and spent three seasons in Minor League Baseball as a media relations intern with the California League Champion Rancho Cucamonga Quakes in 2015, the Director of Broadcasting for the Boise Hawks in 2016 and as a Broadcast Assistant for the West Virginia Power in 2017. Outside of his Minor League broadcast career, the California native has covered multiple prep and collegiate sports. Granado's play-by-play work includes nationally-recognized high school baseball at JSerra Catholic, UCLA athletics and USA Hockey. In 2021, he was featured on MLB Network and MLB.com during the Arizona Fall League Fall-Stars Game.

Each broadcast begins 20 minutes prior to first pitch. For more information, please contact the RailRiders front office at (570) 969-2255.

