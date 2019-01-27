RailCats Re-Sign Left-Hander Mario Samuel

GARY, IND. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats re-signed left-handed pitcher Mario Samuel on Thursday. Samuel signed his first professional baseball contract with Gary on Aug. 15, 2018, and went 2-0 with three holds and a 1.54 ERA in seven appearances (one start).

In 11.2 innings pitched, the southpaw posted a 1.03 WHIP and yielded just two runs on eight hits and four walks and struck out 11 batters. Samuel recorded his first professional hold in his pro debut on Aug. 15 vs. the Winnipeg Goldeyes after striking two of the four hitters he faced in a scoreless inning of relief.

A native of Bolingbrook, Ill., Samuel recorded his first professional win in game two of a doubleheader against the Chicago Dogs on Aug. 21, 2018, after striking out two of the three batters he faced in 0.2 scoreless innings of relief. Samuel recorded his second professional win in his first pro start on Sept. 1, 2018, vs. the Kansas City T-Bones after allowing one run on four hits, one walks and three strikeouts over a career-high five innings pitched.

Prior to signing with Gary in 2018, Samuel pitched collegiately at the University of Wisconsin at Parkside. As a senior at UW-Parkside in 2017, the southpaw went 3-5 with a 4.78 ERA in a team-high 11 starts and led the Rangers pitching staff in innings pitched (64) and strikeouts (67).

Samuel also pitched for the Kenosha Kingfish of Northwoods Summer Baseball League in 2015. In eight games (one start) with the Kingfish, Samuel finished 3-0 with a 4.76 ERA.

Gary opens the 2019 regular season on Thursday, May 16th in Rosemont, Ill., against the Chicago Dogs at Impact Field. Ticket packages for the 2019 Gary SouthShore RailCats season are available online at railcatsbaseball.com and can also be purchased by calling the RailCats ticket line at (219) 882-BALL. The RailCats box office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

