RailCats Acquire Southpaw Schaenzer from Can-Am League

GARY, IND. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats acquired left-handed pitcher Brad Schaenzer from the Rockland Boulders of the Canadian American Association of Professional Baseball (Can-Am League) on Wednesday to complete the trade that sent outfielder Reggie Wilson to Rockland for a player to be named later on Aug. 13.

Schaenzer signed his first professional baseball contract with Rockland on June 29 and went 2-4 with one complete game and a 5.40 ERA in 12 games (nine starts). In 50 innings pitched, the southpaw allowed 30 runs on 60 hits and 14 walks and struck out 22 batters. Schaenzer recorded his first professional win on July 25 vs. Sussex County after allowing three runs on four hits and a walk in five innings pitched.

Prior to signing with Rockland, Schaenzer pitched collegiately at the University of Kentucky. As a senior in 2018, Schaenzer went 1-2 with a 6.93 ERA in 19 games (five starts). In 37.2 innings, Schaenzer allowed 29 runs on 58 hits and 16 walks and struck out 37 batters.

As a junior in 2017, Schaenzer set career-highs in wins (five), ERA (3.46), games (23), innings pitched (52), strikeouts (42) and WHIP (1.08). During the summer of 2017, Schaenzer went 2-0 with a 4.98 ERA and one complete game in four games (three starts) with the Danbury Westerners of the New England Summer Collegiate Baseball League. In 21.2 innings pitched, Schaenzer yielded 13 runs (12 earned) on 21 hits and six walks and struck out 35 batters.

As a sophomore in 2016, Schaenzer went 0-1 with a 6.10 ERA in 11 relief appearances. In 10 innings pitched, Schaenzer yielded nine runs (seven earned) on 14 hits and seven walks and struck out 13 hitters. During the summer of 2016, Schaenzer finished 4-1 with a complete game and a 4.32 ERA in 11 games (eight starts) with the Willmar Stingers of the Northwoods Summer Collegiate Baseball League. In 50 innings pitched, Schaenzer allowed 26 runs (24 earned) on 47 hits and 26 walks and struck out 35 hitters.

As a freshman in 2015, Schaenzer went 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA in 14 games (one start). In 24 innings pitched, Schaenzer allowed 13 runs (12 earned) on 24 hits and eight walks and struck out 18 batters. During the summer of 2015, Schaenzer went 5-1 with a 3.18 ERA in 10 starts with the Amsterdam Mohawks of the Perfect Game Summer Baseball League. In 51 innings pitched, Schaenzer yielded 22 runs (18 earned) on 40 hits and 23 walks and struck out 31 batters.

