Quakes Rally to Finish 5-2 Road Trip

April 10, 2019





Visalia, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes wrapped up a strong road trip to open the 2019 season on Wednesday afternoon, coming from behind in the ninth inning and eventually winning in extras by a final of 8-4 at Recreation Park.

Rancho's offense was quiet for the first eight innings, but they took advantage of a walk and three wild pitches in the ninth inning to even the game, then exploded for six runs in the tenth to complete a 5-2 road trip.

Tied at 2-2 in the tenth, Donovan Casey legged out a fielder's choice with the bases loaded, giving Rancho the lead for good. Rancho strung together six total hits in the tenth inning, capped by a Devin Mann two-run homer to center field off Cole Bartlett (0-1) to put Rancho in the driver's seat at 8-2.

Ryan Moseley (1-0), who tossed a scoreless ninth, needed some help after getting into some trouble in the tenth. With a man on and two men home, Moseley was lifted with two outs in favor of reliever Jordan Sheffield. Sheffield walked the first batter he faced on a 3-2 pitch to load the bases and bring the tying run to the plate, but rebounded to strike out Anthony Grier on another 3-2 pitch, earning his second save in as many chances this year.

Connor Wong also went deep for Rancho Cucamonga, as his solo shot in the first inning gave the Quakes a temporary 1-0 lead.

Rancho starter Edwin Uceta pitched four scoreless innings and left with a 1-0 lead.

Max Gamboa relieved Uceta in the fifth and struggled with his command as he walked the first two hitters he faced. Visalia took advantage, plating both runners to take a 2-1 lead.

That lead held until the ninth, when Marcus Chiu walked against reliever West Tunnel. Tunnel proceeded to throw a total of three wild pitches, eventually scoring Chiu to force extra innings.

On Thursday, the Quakes will send lefty Bryan Warzek (0-0) to the mound against Lancaster's Garrett Schilling (0-0) in the home opener at LoanMart Field. First pitch is 7:05pm.

Opening Night on Thursday will feature Post-Game Fireworks and Magnet Schedules given away thanks to Allstar Kia in San Bernardino. Tickets are available by calling (909) 481-5000 or online at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field for the Home Opener...Go Quakes!

