Quakes Drop Heart-Breaker on the 4th

July 5, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







San Bernardino, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers pulled off a come-from-behind victory on Tuesday night, grabbing a 2-1 win over the Quakes at San Manuel Stadium in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 5,200 fans.

Down to their last strike in the ninth against Kelvin Bautista, Ronaldo Flores doubled home Jadiel Sanchez, tying the game at 1-1.

Their first batter of extras won the game for the 66ers, as Mike Peabody's RBI single off Brandon Neeck (0-1) brought home Johan Macias to send the Quakes to their fourth straight loss.

Rancho's lone run was an unearned run in the seventh, as Jorge Puerta doubled and scored with two outs, when Dayton Dooney's pop-up on the infield was mishandled, making it 1-0.

Jared Karros started and allowed one hit over four scoreless, before turning it over to Roque Gutierrez, who also allowed one hit over three scoreless innings.

Rancho (5-5, 44-32) has now dropped four straight for the third time this year. The Quakes will send Christian Romero (5-0) to the mound on Wednesday, as he'll take on Inland Empire's Walbert Urena (1-2) at 6:35pm.

On Friday, July 14, the Quakes will return home to LoanMart Field, hosting Modesto for a brief three-game set. Friday the 14th will be Julio Urias Bobblehead Giveaway, as part of Chaffey College Night. Tickets are currently available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

