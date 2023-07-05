Giants Fall In Extras On The Fourth

July 5, 2023 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release







The San Jose Giants opened their six-game series in Fresno with a 5-4, 10-inning loss to the Grizzlies on the Fourth of July holiday. The Giants battled back late to tie the game on Alexander Suarez's ninth-inning solo home run, but ultimately lost in the bottom of the 10th on a balk as red-hot Fresno won for the 11th time in their last 12 contests. Tuesday's setback prevented San Jose (43-33 overall, 3-7 second half) from winning back-to-back games for the first time in the second half.

Suarez (3-for-5, 3B, HR, RBI) also tripled as part of a three-hit night to lead the Giants offensively in defeat. Matt Higgins (3-for-5, 2B, RBI) and Dilan Rosario (2-for-4, 2B) contributed multi-hit games as well while Tanner O'Tremba (1-for-4, HR, RBI) smacked a solo homer.

San Jose built a 3-0 lead with single tallies in the second, third and fifth innings and a solid start from Hayden Wynja. In the top of the second, O'Tremba crushed a solo shot to left to open the scoring - his fourth home run of the season. An inning later, three straight two-out singles from Suarez, Diego Velasquez and Higgins produced another run to make it 2-0. Then in the fifth, Suarez laced a one-out triple to the fence in deep right center and scored on a Velasquez sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.

Meanwhile, Wynja began his outing with four scoreless innings. The left-hander pitched around leadoff doubles in both the second and third frames while also setting down the Grizzlies in order in the first and fourth. He needed only 42 pitches to get through his first four innings.

Fresno though would breakthrough in the bottom of the fifth as Andy Perez drew a leadoff walk, stole second and then Skyler Messinger belted a two-run home run to straightaway center to bring the Grizzlies within 3-2. Wynja would finish his five-inning start with two runs and four hits allowed. He walked one and struck out five.

Cameron Cotter relieved Wynja to begin the bottom of the sixth and fired two scoreless innings to maintain the one-run advantage. Cotter pitched around a one-out double in the sixth and a one-out single in the seventh as the lead held at 3-2. Fresno though would rally for two runs in the bottom of the eighth off of Luis Moreno to move in front for the first time in the game. A one-out walk to Dyan Jorge started the rally before he was forced at second when shortstop Jose Ramos made a spectacular diving stop on Bryant Betancourt's fielder's choice grounder. Pinch-runner Parker Kelly though then stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch. After a walk to Jamari Baylor put runners on the corners, Perez bounced a single over Rosario's head at third base and into left field. The hit scored Kelly with the tying run. Jesus Bugarin followed with another RBI single as Baylor came home for a 4-3 Grizzlies advantage.

Down to their final two outs, however, San Jose rallied in the top of the ninth as Suarez stepped to the plate and lined a solo home run to left. The round-tripper was his second in two games and fourth overall this season as the Giants tied the score 4-4.

Fresno had a chance to win the game in the bottom of the ninth against Moreno as back-to-back walks to start the inning put the potential winning run at second base with none out. Daniel Amaral then dropped down a bunt that Moreno picked-up and threw to second to force out the trail runner as the winning run moved to third. Jorge followed with a grounder to third that Rosario fielded and threw home to easily retire the lead runner, Jake Snider, for the second out. Moreno then struck out Kelly to end the inning.

Unfortunately, San Jose was unable to advance their free runner from second base in the top of the 10th as Onil Perez struck out, O'Tremba lined out to right and Zach Morgan popped out. Julio Rodriguez then entered from the bullpen to begin the bottom of the 10th with Fresno's automatic runner at second and promptly threw a wild pitch as Kelly moved to third. Three pitches later, Rodriguez was called for a balk allowing Kelly to score the game-winning run.

The Giants out-hit the Grizzlies 11-8, but went just 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position. San Jose is now 4-3 in extra-inning games this year. Tuesday's game was played in front of 11,076 fans at Chukchansi Park - the largest crowd at a California League game this season.

The Giants continue their series in Fresno on Wednesday evening with first pitch set for 6:50 PM. Manuel Mercedes is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher. The game can be heard live on sjgiants.com.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.