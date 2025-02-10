Quack Open a Book and Read Presented by FirstEnergy to Start on February 17

February 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks will kick off their 2025 reading program: Quack Open a Book and Read presented by FirstEnergy on Feb. 17.

Quack Open a Book and Read presented by FirstEnergy rewards students with a free ticket to a RubberDucks game for reading four books from Feb. 17-April 7.

The RubberDucks will honor Quack Open a Book and Read students that read four or more books during RubberDucks home games in April. Reading program participants will be honored during the game with a pre-game parade.

The Quack Open a Book and Read game dates are April 9 for Summit County, April 13 for Tuscarawas & Wayne County, April 22 for Stark County, April 23 for Portage County, and April 27 for Medina County & homeschool students. The April 13 and 27 games are 1:05 p.m. starts while the other games are 6:35 p.m. starts. If students cannot attend on their county's game date, they are welcome to attend any game in April. Family members of a reading program student will have an opportunity to purchase discounted tickets to the game their reading program student attends.

"We are excited to bring back our reading program for another season," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "Quack Open a Book and Read is one way we can get Northeast Ohio students interested in reading especially as we get closer to the start of the 2025 season. We can't wait to see all these great readers out at a game in April. We want to once again thank our partners at FirstEnergy for underwriting this amazing program."

During the months of February and March, RubberDucks mascots and front office staff will be traveling to Northeast Ohio schools to read to students and encourage them to Quack Open a Book and Read!

If your student or school is interested in being a part of the Quack Open a Book and Read program, please email the RubberDucks at reading@akronrubberducks.com.

The RubberDucks Most Improved Student Program presented by Ohio's 529 College Advantage will return for the 2025 season as well. Nominated students, who have exemplified academic improvement in the classroom throughout the school year, will receive one complimentary ticket to a RubberDucks game on May 6, May 7, May 8, May 21 or May 22. For more information about the Most Improved Student Program, please visit akronrubberducks.com.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 against the Altoona Curve at 6:35 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

