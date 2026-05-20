QB1 Collecting Wins and Weekly HonorsJack Plummer Is the @progressive Offensive Player of The
Published on May 20, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
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United Football League Stories from May 20, 2026
- Orlando Storm QB Jack Plummer Tabbed UFL Player of the Week - Orlando Storm
- United Football League Announces Week Eight Players of the Week - UFL
- "Hats off to Heroes": Orlando Storm Honors First Responders and Service Members - Orlando Storm
- Plummer, Mayfield and Speed Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Plummer, Mayfield and Speed Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Plummer, Mayfield and Speed Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Storm Stories
- Orlando Storm QB Jack Plummer Tabbed UFL Player of the Week
- "Hats off to Heroes": Orlando Storm Honors First Responders and Service Members
- Plummer, Mayfield and Speed Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week
- Storm Surge into Playoffs Following 31-24 Victory over Dallas at Fort Hood
- Orlando Storm Wide Receiver Elijhah Badger Named UFL Offensive Player of the Week Presented by Progressive