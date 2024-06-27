PWHL Ottawa Signs Draft Pick Anna Meixner

June 27, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

OTTAWA, Ontario - PWHL Ottawa has announced the signing of forward Anna Meixner, selected in the sixth round of the 2024 PWHL Draft (32nd overall). The Zell am See, Austria athlete has inked a one-year Standard Player Agreement for the 2024-25 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.Ã¢â¬Â¯

"I've been following the activities of the league throughout the first season. I think it's every player's dream to play with the best players in the world and to play against the best players in the world, so I'd say it caught my eye pretty quickly. I could see myself playing in front of these big crowds. I wanted to try it," says the 30-year-old Meixner.

"Anna is a veteran player who had tremendous success in Europe. We think her offensive skills will translate really well in the PWHL. We are excited to have her as part of our organization. We like her speed and her instincts in the offensive zone," says PWHL Ottawa General Manager Mike Hirshfeld.

Meixner has spent the last four seasons in the Swedish Women's Hockey League (SDHL) with Brynäs IF. She enjoyed one of her best career seasons in 2022-23 with 53 points in 30 games to earn the title of most valuable player in this highly competitive league. In 2023-24, despite an injury-shortened season, she recorded 24 points in 22 games. Previously, she had spent most of her career in her native Austria playing for the EHV Sabres, a club based in Vienna.

On the international scene, Meixner has been captain of the Austrian National Women's Team for the past three years. At April's IIHF Division 1A Women's World Championship, she recorded seven points (3G, 4A) in five games.

"During the (SDHL) finals in Sweden, we played in front of a crowd of over 8,000. It was an unbelievable experience for me. Last year, the World Championship was held at home, in Austria, and I was captain of our team. I realize that I have the privilege of inspiring many young hockey players. It's something that I strive for," explains Meixner.

Meixner becomes the first player selected in the 2024 PWHL Draft to sign a contract with PWHL Ottawa. She joins free agents Rebecca Leslie, Logan Angers and Alexa Vasko on the 2024-25 roster with 13 returning players including forwards Emily Clark, Shiann Darkangelo, Gabbie Hughes, Brianne Jenner, Hayley Scamurra, Natalie Snodgrass and Tereza Vanišová, defenders Ashton Bell, Zoe Boyd, Savannah Harmon, Jincy Roese and Aneta Tejralová, and goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer.

Per the Players Association, salary terms of contracts will not be disclosed.

