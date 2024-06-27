PWHL Toronto Signs Draft Pick Izzy Daniel

June 27, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

TORONTO - PWHL Toronto announced today that forward Izzy Daniel has been signed to a two-year Standard Player Agreement through the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. The 23-year-old was selected in the third round of the 2024 PWHL Draft (18th overall).

"We are excited to bring Izzy Daniel into our organization. Izzy has an incredible hockey IQ," explains General Manager Gina Kingsbury. "Her vision and spatial awareness make her a great puck distributor and allows her to make others around her better. We look forward to having her in our lineup for the next two seasons."

From Minneapolis, Minnesota, Daniel was named the 2024 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award recipient in her final year at Cornell University, the first player from the school to receive the honour. The Big Red captain concluded her season with 59 points, including 21 goals and 38 assists, and averaged 1.74 points-per-game which was tops among all ECAC Hockey skaters. She was also named the ECAC Hockey Player of the Year and Ivy League Player of the Year.

"I'm super excited and honoured to officially be a part of Toronto! I'm looking forward to experiencing the city and playing in front of the amazing fans," Daniel shared. "Toronto is a first-class organization, and I can't wait to get to know my teammates and work with the staff!"

Daniel joins a roster with fellow 2024 PWHL Draft picks Megan Carter, Julia Gosling and Raygan Kirk, free agents Daryl Watts and Emma Woods, and thirteen returning players including forwards Victoria Bach, Jesse Compher, Maggie Connors, Emma Maltais, Hannah Miller, Sarah Nurse, Natalie Spooner and Blayre Turnbull, defenders Renata Fast, Kali Flanagan, Jocelyne Larocque and Allie Munroe, and goaltender Kristen Campbell.

Per the Players Association, salary terms of contracts will not be disclosed.

