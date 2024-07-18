PWHL Boston Signs Draft Pick Daniela Pejšová to a 3-Year Contract

BOSTON, MA - PWHL Boston announced today that the team has signed defender Daniela Pejšová to a three-year Standard Player Agreement through the 2026-27 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

The Bruins aren't the only Boston hockey team with a Czech player to be excited about. Daniela is an explosive and dynamic defender with bite to her game, said PWHL Boston General Manager Danielle Marmer. At only 21 years of age, she's a natural-born competitor with a willingness to impact every time she's on the ice. I can't wait to see her take her game to the next level during her three years in Boston, and hopefully long after. The ceiling doesn't exist for a player like Daniela.

Pejšová was selected by Boston in the second round, seventh overall, in the 2024 PWHL Draft following a trade with PWHL New York. The first trade in PWHL Draft history gave Boston the seventh overall pick and the 37th pick, in exchange for the 10th overall pick, the 16th overall pick, and the 28th overall pick.

The 21-year-old hails from Teplice, Czechia, and played six seasons in the SDHL including two with Luleå where she won a pair of championships. The 2022 Olympian helped Czechia win its first two bronze medals at the IIHF Women's World Championship, including the 2022 tournament where she was named Best Defender and an All-Star with five goals and nine points in seven games.

I'm beyond grateful for this opportunity to play in the PWHL and especially to sign with Boston for three years, says Pejšová. Definitely looking forward to putting on the green and white jerseys, I'm going to do my best to represent Boston on and off the ice the best I can! Can't wait to see what this new chapter will bring to me.

Pejšová is the third player from the team's 2024 PWHL Draft class to officially sign with Boston this offseason, following fellow defender and fourth round pick Sydney Bard and the team's first round pick in forward Hannah Bilka. The team also recently signed free agent defender Emma Greco. Together, they join a group of 16 returnees from the inaugural PWHL season including captain Hilary Knight and fellow forwards Lexie Adzija, Hannah Brandt, Loren Gabel, Taylor Girard, Alina Müller, Jamie Lee Rattray, Theresa Schafzahl, Sophie Shirley and Susanna Tapani; defenders Emily Brown, Jessica DiGirolamo, Megan Keller and Sidney Morin; goaltenders Aerin Frankel and Emma Söderberg.

Per the Players Association, salary terms of contracts will not be disclosed.

