Putting Their Bodies on the Line: USL Championship Save of the Week: Week 11 Nominees
May 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Check out the United Soccer League Championship Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 20, 2025
- El Paso Locomotive FC's Noah Dollenmayer Called up by Dominican Republic for World Cup Qualifiers, Gold Cup - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Khano Smith Named USL Championship Coach of the Week - Rhode Island FC
- Midfielder JP Scearce Named to USL Championship Team of the Week 11 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Five-Goal Win Earns Sebastian Herrera and Jack Gurr Team of the Week Honors - Sacramento Republic FC
- Matt Real Named to Team of the Week Bench for Week 11 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Manaka Matsukubo Named AT&T NWSL Player of the Week - North Carolina FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.