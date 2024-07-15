Putting on a Show: USL Championship Goal of the Week Nominees: Week 19

The playoff race is starting to heat up around the USL Championship and this past weekend delivered some outstanding finishes that proved key in delivering results as well as outstanding goals created by individuals and teams. We've picked out four of the best, now it's up to you to pick the winner of the USL Championship Fans' Choice Goal of the Week presented by Select.

Vote for your favorite goal in the poll below by 12 p.m. ET this Thursday. We'll announce the winner later that afternoon.

