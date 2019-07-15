Pulaski Yankees Third Baseman Chad Bell Named Appalachian League Player of the Week

CHAPEL HILL, NC - The Appalachian League announced today that Minor League Baseball selected Pulaski Yankees Third Baseman Chad Bell as Player of the Week and Johnson City Cardinals right-handed pitcher Michael YaSenka as Pitcher of the Week. Both awards recognize these players' performances for games during the week of July 8-14.

Bell, 22, earned Player of the Week Honors following a phenomenal 6-game stretch. Bell batted .429, had a double, 3 home runs, and drove in 12 runs. Chad Bell was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 2019 MLB Draft in the 19th round out of the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

YaSenka, 21, earned Pitcher of the Week Honors after pitching five hitless innings on Saturday. Over those 5 innings YaSenka surrendered just two walks and struck out 8 batters. YaSenka was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2019 MLB Draft in the 17th round out of Eastern Illinois University.

Other MiLB POTW Winners from the Appalachian League:

International League

Pitcher: Mitch Keller (Bristol 2015), Indianapolis (PIT) (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 G, 1 GS, 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 K)

Eastern League

Player: Matt Lipka (Danville 2010), Trenton (NYY) (.533/.533/1.200, 4 G, 8-for-15, 3 2B, 2 3B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 5 R, 0 BB, 2 K, 1 SB)

Pitcher: Rony Garcia (Pulaski 2017), Trenton (NYY) (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 G, 1 GS, 8 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K)

Southern League

Pitcher: Kenny Rosenberg (Princeton 2016), Montgomery (TB) (2-0, 0.75 ERA, 2 G, 1 GS, 12 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 HBP, 7 BB, 7 K)

Texas League

Player: Yariel Gonzalez (Johnson City 2016), Springfield (STL) (.448/.500/.690, 7 G, 13-for-32, 1 2B, 2 HR, 8 RBI, 5 R, 3 BB, 1 K, 2 SB)

Pitcher: Nabil Crismatt (Kingsport 2015), Arkansas (SEA) (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 G, 1 GS, 1 SHO, 9 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 14 K)

Florida State League

Player: Hansel Moreno (Kingsport 2017), St. Lucie (NYM) (.429/.500/.905, 7 G, 9-for-21, 1 2B, 3 3B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 5 R, 3 BB, 2 K)

South Atlantic League

Player: Griffin Benson (Danville 2017, 18), Rome (ATL) (.400/.556/.950, 6 G, 8-for-20, 1 3B, 3 HR, 9 RBI, 5 R, 6 BB, 6 K)

New York-Penn League

Pitcher: Zack Trageton (Princeton 2017, 18), Hudson Valley (TB) (2-0, 0.77 ERA, 2 G, 2 GS, 11 2/3 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 HBP, 0 BB, 8 K)

Images from this story



Pulaski Yankees third baseman Chad Bell

(David Gravely, The Southwest Times)

