Prowlers Returning Leading Scorer Dalton Jay

September 28, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Prowlers' leading scorer from 2022-23 will be back in the fold for another season. The team announced Dalton Jay is returning for his seventh season in Port Huron.

"We're excited to have [Jay] returning once again, he's one of the greatest goal scorers in league history," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "I've been with him since he entered the league in 2016 and have seen him grow as a player. This has been said before, but there truly is only one thing missing from his pro career and that's a championship. It's not about call-ups, for a guy like [Jay]. He's already proven that he can score with the best of them. If he can take one more step in his growth as a player, and a person, I am confident that he will play an important role in us bringing a championship once again to Port Huron. Excited to see what year eight has in store for him and the team."

Jay's 33 goals and 68 points led the Prowlers last season. His year was highlighted by a 22-game point streak lasting from October through the end of December and being named the FPHL's Player of the Month for December.

The Westfield State product has scored at least 30 goals in six of his seven FPHL seasons, save for the condensed 2020-21 campaign. He's atop the Prowlers' franchise leaderboards for goals (193) and points (397) and ranks second in team history with 204 assists and 274 games. Jay has had at least a share of the team goal-scoring title in every season he's been in Port Huron.

On the league all-time leaderboards, Jay is third in goals (225) and points (471).

"I'm excited to be returning to Port Huron for another year," Jay said. "We build on team goals every year and I feel that, with the core coming back, we are going to be able to achieve much greater things this year in our journey to bringing another Commissioner's Cup to Port Huron and the great and loyal fans we have."

Jay and the Prowlers hit the ice on Oct. 20 against the Motor City Rockers and season ticket packages are still available! To become a season ticket member and get exclusive benefits, visit https://www.phprowlers.com/season-memberships.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 28, 2023

Prowlers Returning Leading Scorer Dalton Jay - Port Huron Prowlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.