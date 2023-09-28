Derek Ladner Appointed as Director of Game Day Operations for the Mississippi Sea Wolves

The Mississippi Sea Wolves are thrilled to announce the appointment of Derek Ladner as the Director of Game Day Operations, bringing a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to community engagement to the organization.

Derek Ladner, a devoted lifelong resident of Pass Christian, Mississippi, is poised to make a significant impact in his new role with the Mississippi Sea Wolves. His education and career path has been marked by an unwavering dedication to youth sports and community enrichment.

"Derek's roots in our community run deep, and his passion for positively impacting our region has been evident," said Allie Pace, CFO of the Mississippi Sea Wolves. "We believe that Derek's experience working with youth along the Gulf Coast, coupled with his commitment to family-focused entertainment, will elevate the game day experience for fans of all ages."

With an impressive track record of community involvement and an innate understanding of the Gulf Coast's unique culture, Derek is well-equipped to lead the Sea Wolves' game day operations. His vision is centered on providing fans with unforgettable moments and fostering an environment that promotes family-oriented entertainment.

In accepting this pivotal role, Derek Ladner expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity. "I am incredibly honored to join the Mississippi Sea Wolves organization and be a part of the rich sports culture that exists in our community. I look forward to working with the team to create game day experiences that will resonate with fans and bring our community even closer together."

As the Mississippi Sea Wolves gear up for an exciting season, Derek Ladner's appointment as Director of Game Day Operations signals the organization's commitment to delivering top-notch entertainment and community engagement.

