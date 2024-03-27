Prowlers Add Jake Vaughan

The Port Huron Prowlers have signed 6'5" forward Jake Vaughan to a college-player deal. He spent this season playing NCAA DIII with Saint Mary's University.

Vaughan helped the Cardinals return to the MIAC conference playoffs after missing last year. He scored twice in 18 games including a shorthanded goal and game-winning goal.

"It's exciting to add high quality college players at this time of the year," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "We've been looking for the right college players to bring in and he was high on our list. I'm excited to see what he does with the opportunity. He will add good energy to our roster and I expect we will get more out of the guys who have been here as well."

Before his junior and senior years at Saint Mary's, the Colorado native played two years at Connecticut College. He went to college after two seasons in the NAHL split with the Bismarck Bobcats, Odessa Jackalopes and Chippewa Steel.

The Prowlers continue the stretch run to the playoffs on March 28, 29 and 30 at McMorran Place. Tickets to all three games are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

