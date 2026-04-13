Proud Moment for Coach Proehl

Published on April 13, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks YouTube Video







Proud moment for Coach Proehl, watching his team will their way to win, despite facing a 10-point deficit in the 4th quarter.







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