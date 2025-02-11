Promo Club Memberships on Sale for the 2025 Season

February 11, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce that Promo Club memberships are now on sale for the 2025 season. Memberships are $99 and are available to all fans.

Regardless of whether you attend the games or not, Promo Club members will be guaranteed access to all of the giveaway items that will be handed out at Arvest Ballpark throughout the season. Each member of the Northwest Arkansas Naturals Promo Club will receive a voucher for each commemorative giveaway item given away during the course of the season. Promo Club members can skip the hassle of giveaway lines as they can turn in their voucher(s) at Guest Services or at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office at their convenience throughout the season to receive their item(s).

Game tickets are not included, and members are not required to have a ticket package. Members who are not local to the area can get their items shipped at the end of the season for an additional $25.

Fan giveaway items scheduled during the 2025 season include but may not be limited to: Wiffle Bat and Ball Set (April 8); Naturals Dri-Fit T-Shirt (April 26); Mother's Day Beach Pool Mesh Duffle Bag (May 11); Naturals Cap (June 19 and July 10); Poultry Derby 'Hen' Figurine (July 12); Harry Potter Socks (August 2); Bobby Witt Jr. Bobblehead (August 23); Bobby Witt Jr. Baseball Card Bobble (September 6).

Memberships are available online but limited to 100 members. Fans can visit www.nwanaturals.com for the team's current promotional schedule. All game dates and promotions are subject to change.

The Naturals will host the Frisco RoughRiders (Texas Rangers) on Tuesday, April 8th at 7:05 p.m. for Opening Night at Arvest Ballpark. The team begins the season on the road in Tulsa on Friday, April 4th.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from February 11, 2025

Promo Club Memberships on Sale for the 2025 Season - Northwest Arkansas Naturals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.