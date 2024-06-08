Professional Women's Hockey League and PWHL Minnesota General Manager Natalie Darwitz Part Ways

June 8, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota News Release







NEW YORK and TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) and PWHL Minnesota General Manager Natalie Darwitz have parted ways, effective immediately.

"We appreciate all that Natalie has done for PWHL Minnesota in the league's inaugural season and her contributions to the team's championship success. We wish her the best moving forward," said Jayna Hefford, Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations, PWHL.

There is no immediate timeline for the naming of the next PWHL Minnesota General Manager.

The PWHL Minnesota coaching staff will make the team's player selections in the upcoming draft this Monday, June 10 at 6 p.m. CT. Minnesota owns the third pick in all seven rounds of the PWHL Draft, which will be streamed live on the league's YouTube channel.

