Preview: Chattanooga FC at Carolina Core FC

July 16, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC looks to snap a three-match losing streak when it travels to face Carolina Core FC on Wednesday evening.

The third installment of the Battle of the Independents in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season represents a massive opportunity for Chattanooga Football Club.

Sporting Director and Head Coach Rod Underwood's side will enter the match on a three-game losing run, however, what better way to end that run than to be victorious in the club's first-ever trip to High Point against its Southeast Conference rivals?

In the first encounter between the two independent clubs back on April 27th, CFC defeated CCFC 2-0 thanks to goals from Jesus Ibarra and Milo Garvanian in front of close to 4,000 supporters at Fort Finley. Carolina inflicted the first defeat at Finley in the club's MLS NEXT Pro era in the second head-to-head on June 22nd in a narrow 2-1 final.

Coach's Corner

Sporting Director and Head Coach Rod Underwood previewed the third and final matchup of the regular season with Carolina Core from training at Truist Point in High Point on Monday evening.

"We're excited to get a chance to play our football and for the opportunity to grow and get better and stop this run that we've been on," said Underwood. "I feel like we're moving in a good direction, and if we continue to move in that direction, we can really pull this thing together.

"We want to play our game, cut out avoidable mistakes, start the game well and tighten things up. Every game is significant in this league. It's important that we come out and play well against a competitor that knows us, we know them; it should be an exciting match."

Know the Opponent

Carolina Core FC will enter the match in good form, coming off the club's first-ever home win, in a 2-1 victory over Crown Legacy FC last Saturday night.

The Core are 4-7-4 on the season and currently sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.

Chattanooga's backline will need to keep a close eye on Carolina forward Joshua Rodriguez, who has scored in five consecutive matches. Rodriguez scored the game-winner over Crown Legacy on Saturday.

The Core are led by a plethora of experienced and distinguished former MLS and national team players. Head Coach Roy Lassiter held the single-season goalscoring record in MLS before it was broken in 2018. Assistant Coach Amado Guevara was a former Honduras national team captain. Head Scout and Assistant Coach Andy Williams was a star forward for multiple MLS clubs and won MLS Cup with Real Salt Lake in 2009. Goalkeeping Coach Donovan Ricketts was a two-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, while Chief Sporting Officer Eddie Pope is a member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame and is considered one of the best defenders in U.S. national team history.

Match info

Venue: Truist Point | High Point, North Carolina

Kick-off: 6:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday July 17

Broadcast: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Talent: Josh Appel

Audio stream: CFC on Mixlr | Talent: Gabriel Schray

Referees:

Marie Durr

Head Referee

Colin Ashley

Assistant Referee 1

Marcus Moss

Assistant Referee 2

Joe Surgan

4th Official

