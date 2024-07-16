Chattanooga Football Club Announces Launch of Licensing & Trademark Program
July 16, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Chattanooga FC News Release
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga FC, for the first time in club history, will accept applications for officially licensed apparel and merchandise vendors. The CFC licensing program regulates, promotes, and protects the use of the club's name and identifying trademarks.
Chattanooga Football Club has registered its marks in the state of Tennessee and the United States. This ensures protection of the integrity and identity of Chattanooga Football Club. By ensuring that all products bearing the official marks of the club meet all standards set forth by the brand guidelines. Written permission must be granted from Chattanooga Football Club's Licensing Department for use of the club's name or marks for commercial and non-commercial purposes.
Criteria for licensing evaluation will include the following:
Quality
Marketability
Appropriateness
Corporate Stability
Licensing Experience
Availability of Similar Products Through Current Licensees
Companies interested in applying for a license with Chattanooga Football Club must complete the full application process here. Please contact Licensing@Chattanoogafc.com to begin your application.
