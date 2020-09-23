Predators Sign Michael McCarron to One-Year Deal

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/GM David Poile announced today that the team has signed forward Michael McCarron to a one-year contract for the 2020-21 season worth $700,000 at the NHL level and $300,000 at the AHL level.

McCarron recorded 27 points (15g-12a) in 56 AHL games with the Admirals and Laval Rocket in 2019-20, his fifth career professional season. After being acquired by the Predators on Jan. 7 from the Montreal Canadiens, the 6-foot-6, 231-pound center posted 10 goals and 13 points in 27 games with the Ads, helping them finish with an AHL-leading 41-14-5-3 record. Prior to joining Milwaukee, McCarron played parts of five seasons in the Canadiens organization beginning in 2015-16, including two as an alternate captain for Laval (2018-20). He has picked up 129 points (53g-76a) in 232 career AHL contests and was named to the 2016 AHL All-Star Classic after posting a career-high 17 goals and 38 points with St. John's.

Originally drafted by the Canadiens in the first round (25th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, McCarron has recorded eight points (2g-6a) in 69 games of NHL experience with Montreal and played in a career-high 31 contests in 2016-17. Before turning pro, the Grosse Pointe, Mich., native won the 2015 Memorial Cup with the London Knights and was named to the tournament's All-Star Team. A product of USA Hockey's National Team Development Program, McCarron also competed in the 2013 World U-18 Championship and the 2012 World U-17 Hockey Challenge for the United States.

