Power And Pitching Propel Bees To Victory Over Blue Crabs

June 12, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees News Release





(Waldorf, MD) - The New Britain Bees (24-21) defeated the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (15-32) 5-1 at Regency Furniture Stadium on Wednesday evening to even up the five-game series at two wins apiece.

New Britain starting pitcher Christian Friedrich (4-1) went the distance for his first complete game in a Hardware City uniform, allowing just one unearned run on six hits in nine innings pitched while striking out nine and tossing a wild pitch. Southern Maryland starting pitcher Daryl Thompson (2-6) was tagged with the loss after giving up five runs on nine hits (one home run) in seven innings of work, striking out three and hitting a batter.

New Britain took an immediate 1-0 lead versus Thompson just four batters into the ballgame when Jason Rogers plated Alexi Amarista with a two-out run-scoring double after Amarista gave the keynote in the contest by lacing a base knock to right field. With the score tied at one in the top half of the second inning, the Bees put a crooked number up on the scoreboard as they sent eight men to the plate and scored four times to give the game its final score of 5-1. The rally began when Jared James led off the frame being hit by a pitch. Next into the batter's box was Jonathan Galvez, and he blasted a two-run home run to left on the first pitch he saw from Thompson, his team-leading eighth roundtripper of the campaign. Three batters following the Galvez four-bagger, Amarista drove home Bijan Rademacher with an RBI double after Rademacher reached on a bunt base hit. The scoring concluded thanks to another run-scoring two-base hit, this time off the bat of Ozzie Martinez that allowed Amarista to cross the plate. The big story of the night was Friedrich as the southpaw confused the Blue Crabs batters all game long, coming on like a thoroughbred as he closed the matchup out by erasing 16 of the final 20 batters he faced. Amarista, Galvez, Rademacher, and Jason Rogers each had a pair of hits en route to the victory.

The Bees return to New Britain Stadium on Tuesday, June 18th when they welcome in the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs to begin a three-game midweek series and six-game homestand. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. It will be another Two-fer Tuesday in the Hardware City, as fans will have the opportunity to buy one ticket, and get one FREE when purchasing online, over the phone, or at the Bees Ticket Office!

