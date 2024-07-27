POSTGAME INTERVIEW: Forge Captain Kyle Bekker on Saturday's Big Win at Home

July 27, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC YouTube Video







After tonight's win at Tim Hortons Field, Forge FC captain Kyle Bekker caught up with Kristian Jack

Postgame reaction is presented by Allstate Canada

OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.