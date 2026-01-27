Portland Fire Names Chime as Official Partner

January 27, 2026

Portland, OR - The Portland Fire announced today that Chime, a leading consumer financial technology company, has been named the team's Official Banking and Credit Partner. As part of the sponsorship, Chime's logo will be featured on the left shoulder of all three editions of the Fire's 2026 jerseys.

The partnership represents a significant milestone for both the Fire and Chime, uniting one of the most anticipated new franchises in women's professional sports with Chime's expanding national sports portfolio at a moment of unprecedented growth and cultural momentum.

"Chime understands that with the return of the Portland Fire comes a responsibility to honor our history while intentionally building for the future," said Portland Fire Interim President, Clare Hamill. "This partnership is about being part of the foundation as we shape a modern franchise rooted in values, community, and long-term impact."

"Women's sports are setting the pace for what modern fandom and community look like," said Chime Chief Growth Officer, Vineet Mehra. "The Portland Fire embodies that shift. Our partnership isn't about branding - it's about backing the future of the game, showing up for a passionate community, and helping build something that lasts for generations."

As part of the partnership, Chime members will have access to the new Chime Lane, an exclusive VIP entrance at Moda Center, and Chime Club, a premium pregame destination offering exclusive merchandise, curated food and beverage offerings, special guest appearances and more. Together, these experiences are designed to elevate game days at Moda Center, deepen connections to the Fire, and bring Chime's member-first philosophy to life by creating meaningful access and moments that extend beyond the game.

In addition, the Fire and Chime will bring fans closer to the team through a content series that will celebrate Portland's nature, culinary, and lifestyle culture. Chime will also be the presenting partner of gameday Tunnel Walks, offering fans exclusive access to the Fire's gameday fashion moments.

With a shared focus on community, the Fire and Chime will collaborate throughout the season on initiatives designed to make a lasting difference in Portland - beyond the game itself.







