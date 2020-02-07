Port Huron Pulls away from Rumble Bees in Second

BATTLE CREEK, MI---The visiting Port Huron Prowlers scored two goals in a rapid-fire fashion 1:39 in the second period to shatter a 1-1 deadlock and defeat the Rumble Bees Friday night at The Rink Battle Creek, 5-2.

Dalton Jay connected at the 10:27 mark and Matt Graham delivered the ultimate game winning goal at 12:06 to vault the Prowlers into an insurmountable 3-1 advantage after 40-minutes.

Stavros Soilis scored both of the Battle Creek goals with his first goal equalizing the contest at 1-1 late in the opening stanza at the 17:36 mark. The Battle Creek right wing added his second strike in the third period at 13:21 after his club had fallen behind, 4-1.

Soilis 4th and 5th goals of the season were his second and third goals in the last two Rumble Bees games against their in-state, Western Division archenemies. He became the third Rumble Bees player to produce a multiple goal performance, having been preceded by Ryan Alves and Willie Daigneault in that department.

Port Huron outshot Battle Creek, 43-40. The Rumble Bees power play was 0-5 while the Prowlers were 0-1 with their man advantage.

The same two teams will wrap-up the two-games series Saturday night also at The Rink Battle Creek as the Rumble Bees organization presents its first-ever "Star Wars Night." The Rumble Bees will don special Star Wars jerseys which will be auctioned immediately following the game. The Star Wars characters will be in attendance as well.

Game time Saturday night is 7:35 pm.

