Plevy Wraps up Awards Season with Biggest Prize

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League on Friday announced that Austin Plevy of the Evansville Thunderbolts has been selected as the 2019-2020 SPHL Most Valuable Player.

The SPHL Most Valuable Player award is presented annually to the player selected to be the most valuable to his team as determined in a vote in a vote of league coaches, broadcasters and media representatives.

Fayetteville's Brian Bowen finished second in the balloting.

A near-unanimous selection for SPHL Rookie of the Year, the Langley, British Columbia native led the SPHL in scoring, finishing the abbreviated season with 65 points in 45 games. Plevy also ranked first in assists (48) and power play assists (21), led all rookies with 17 goals and had two of the top five scoring streaks, including a league-best 17-game run.

Previous SPHL Most Valuable Players

2018-19 Josh Harris, Birmingham Bulls

2017-18 Berkley Scott, Knoxville Ice Bears

2016-17 Sean Bonar, Fayetteville FireAntz

2015-16 Garrett Bartus, Macon Mayhem

2014-15 Matt Gingera, Columbus Cottonmouths

2013-14 Shawn McNeil, Louisiana IceGators

2012-13 Josh McQuade, Fayetteville FireAntz

2011-12 Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears

2010-11 Matt Auffrey, Augusta RiverHawks

2009-10 Rob Sich, Fayetteville FireAntz

2008-09 Travis Kauffeldt, Huntsville Havoc

2007-08 Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears

2006-07 Rob Sich, Fayetteville FireAntz

2005-06 Matt Carmichael, Huntsville Havoc

2004-05 Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears

The SPHL will announce its Athletic Trainer and Equipment Manager of the Year awards on Monday.

