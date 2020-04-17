Plevy Wraps up Awards Season with Biggest Prize
April 17, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League on Friday announced that Austin Plevy of the Evansville Thunderbolts has been selected as the 2019-2020 SPHL Most Valuable Player.
The SPHL Most Valuable Player award is presented annually to the player selected to be the most valuable to his team as determined in a vote in a vote of league coaches, broadcasters and media representatives.
Fayetteville's Brian Bowen finished second in the balloting.
A near-unanimous selection for SPHL Rookie of the Year, the Langley, British Columbia native led the SPHL in scoring, finishing the abbreviated season with 65 points in 45 games. Plevy also ranked first in assists (48) and power play assists (21), led all rookies with 17 goals and had two of the top five scoring streaks, including a league-best 17-game run.
Previous SPHL Most Valuable Players
2018-19 Josh Harris, Birmingham Bulls
2017-18 Berkley Scott, Knoxville Ice Bears
2016-17 Sean Bonar, Fayetteville FireAntz
2015-16 Garrett Bartus, Macon Mayhem
2014-15 Matt Gingera, Columbus Cottonmouths
2013-14 Shawn McNeil, Louisiana IceGators
2012-13 Josh McQuade, Fayetteville FireAntz
2011-12 Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears
2010-11 Matt Auffrey, Augusta RiverHawks
2009-10 Rob Sich, Fayetteville FireAntz
2008-09 Travis Kauffeldt, Huntsville Havoc
2007-08 Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears
2006-07 Rob Sich, Fayetteville FireAntz
2005-06 Matt Carmichael, Huntsville Havoc
2004-05 Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears
The SPHL will announce its Athletic Trainer and Equipment Manager of the Year awards on Monday.
Season and half-season tickets are currently on sale for the 2020-2021 season. You can purchase them by calling 812-422-BOLT or online at evansvillethunderbolts.com.
