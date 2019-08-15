Playoff Update: Watch Party

August 15, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release





The Eau Claire Express are headed to the Northwoods League Championship! The Express will take on the Traverse City Pit Spitters Friday night at 6:05 p.m. CST.

Eau Claire claimed the Great Plains Division Championship Wednesday night at Carson Park with a 2-0 win over the Willmar Stingers. The Express one-hit the Stingers and boasted a dominant pitching performance during the game to claim the title.

Wagner's Lanes will host a viewing party for Friday's Northwoods League Championship game at 2159 Brackett Ave in Eau Claire. The game will be viewed on the projection screens in the main bar. Eau Claire fans can also tune into Classic Rock 92.1 to hear the Northwoods League Play-By-Play Announcer of the Year, Pete Knutson, call the game liveor stream the contest on Northwoods League TV.

