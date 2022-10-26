Player Profile: Oscar Colás

OF Oscar Colás entered the 2022 season ranked as the number two prospect in the Chicago White Sox system by MLB.com. He certainly lived up to that high praise.

A native of Havana, Cuba, Colás was signed by the White Sox as a free agent on January 25, 2022. He began this season -- his first in Chicago's organization and first in the United States -- with High-A Winston-Salem and posted a .311 batting average with 37 runs scored, 13 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 42 RBIs in 59 games. He was promoted to Double-A Birmingham on July 12 and continued to excel. The 24-year-old compiled a .306 batting average with 39 runs scored, nine doubles, one triple, 14 home runs and 33 RBIs over 51 games with the Barons in 2022. It was an impressive follow-up from his time with Winston-Salem.

HEADED TO CHARLOTTE

On September 20, 2022, Colas was promoted to the Charlotte Knights from Double-A Birmingham. The talented Cuban native made his Triple-A debut later that night and recorded his first career Triple-A hit -- a single -- in the third inning. He finished the game 1-for-3 with a walk. His next game, he added two more hits.

BREAK-OUT GAME

Appearing in just his fourth game with the Knights since his promotion from Double-A Birmingham on September 20, Colás hit his first-ever Triple-A home run in the top of the sixth inning on Saturday, September 24. The home run traveled 434 feet and it helped the Knights take an 8-7 lead over the Jumbo Shrimp. Two innings later, he added his second career Triple-A home run, a solo shot in the eighth inning. For the night, Colás went 3-for-6 with four runs scored, two home runs and three RBIs.

OVERALL IN 2022 With the Knights in seven games in 2022, he hit . 387 (12-for-31) with five runs scored, two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs. He compiled a .424 on-base percentage and swiped one base.

Combined for the 2022 season over three levels (Winston-Salem, Birmingham & Charlotte), Colás posted a .314 batting average with 151 hits, 81 runs scored, 24 doubles, four triples, 23 home runs, 79 RBIs, and three stolen bases in 117 games.

