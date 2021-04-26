Pit Spitters Tickets on Sale Wednesday

Traverse City, MI - Starting, Wednesday, April 28th at 10:00am fans will be able to purchase box seat and lawn tickets for 2021 Traverse City Pit Spitters home games.

The 2021 Pit Spitters season will begin at home on Monday, May 31 @ 5:05pm when the team takes on the Kokomo Jackrabbits for the first game of a two-game series. The first 500 fans, 18 years and older, in the gate will receive winter trapper hats courtesy of Turtle Creek Casino and Hotel.

This season, the team will return to a normal 36-game home schedule after a 2020 season which saw the team play almost 50 games, all at home, due to COVID - 19 travel restrictions.

Tickets for each home game are very limited as under current MDHHS guidelines, the team can operate at a 20% capacity with each household seated at least six feet from one another.

Tickets can be purchased at the Pit Spitters website at www.PitSpitters.com. The Turtle Creek Stadium Box Office is not currently open for in-person transactions.

In addition to box seats and lawn tickets, fans can also purchase four-person tables, indoor and outdoor suites which all come with wait service. These additional options are not available online and can only be ordered by calling 231.943.0100.

The team is expecting to operate this season under capacity limits. Fans can currently purchase season tickets, mini-plans, and group tickets by calling the Pit Spitters Front Office at 231.943.0100. For more information and the complete 2021 schedule visit www.PitSpitters.com.

Updates on the season and all other events held at Turtle Creek Stadium are posted on the Pit Spitters website, www.PitSpitters.com and across our social media channels.

