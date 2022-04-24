Pit Spitters Tickets Go on Sale Monday

Traverse City, MI - Tickets for the back-to-back Northwoods League champion, the Traverse City Pit Spitters games go on sale Monday, April 25 at 10am! Fans can purchase box seat and lawn seat tickets for all 2022 Traverse City Pit Spitters home games by visiting PitSpitters.com. The Fox Den Tables are also on sale but have a very limited availability. The Turtle Creek Stadium Box office will open on Monday, May 16.

Tickets are available online at PitSpitters.com. Prices are $8 for lawn, $12 for box seats and $100 for the Fox Motors Den.

In addition, fans can purchase group tickets for hospitality decks and suites, which come with wait service. These additional options are not available online and can only be ordered by calling 231.943.0100.

Pit Spitters fans know there is more to a game than baseball. For those looking for that additional incentive to attend a game, there is a fun-filled promotions calendar set and can be viewed here. More promotions will be added to this already packed calendar throughout the Spring.

Weekly promotions are listed below:

Sundays: Family Days, presented by Great Wolf Lodge. The first 250 kids 12 & under eat free. Fan can play catch and get autographs on the field pre-game and post-game Kids Run the Bases.

Mondays: Deal Days with Dime Hot Dogs on June 20 and July 11 and $1 Ebel's brats on July 4.

Tuesdays: Barks and Brews. Fans can bring their dogs to the games and craft beers are half-priced.

Wednesdays: Salute to Service presented by Turtle Creek Casino and Hotel. All active military, veterans, first responders, educators, healthcare workers and snowplow drivers can get half-priced box seat tickets the day of the game at the box office

Thursdays: Thirsty Thursdays presented by Brady's Bar. $2 20oz beers, $2 16oz. Pepsi products and $2 hot dogs.

Fridays: Post-game fireworks every Friday night

Saturdays: Spit-tacaular Saturdays with great theme nights every Saturday Night. Silver Sluggers presented by Audicare, when fans age 50 or better get half-price box seat tickets the day of the game at the box office and post-game Kids Run the Bases.

The Pit Spitters begin their defense of the Northwoods League championship on Monday, May 30, in Battle Creek and their home opener is set for Friday, June 3, 2022, at 7:05pm.

