Pit Spitters Season Ends with First Round Loss

August 15, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters saw their season end on Monday with a 9-5 loss to the Kalamazoo Growlers.

It's the first time in franchise history the Pit Spitters got eliminated from the playoffs (excluding 2020, COVID year.) The two-time defending champs fell short in their search for a three-peat.

Kalamazoo took the 1-0 lead in the first and made it 2-0 in the third. In the bottom of the fourth, Glenn Miller doubled down the right field line to score a pair and tie the game.

The Growlers responded with another two-run lead, scoring in the fifth. But once again, Traverse City responded. All with two outs, Marshall Toole walked and Brenned Dorighi singled. On the next two pitches, Colin Summerhill singled home one and Camden Traficante did the same to tie it up once more. Both were left in scoring position to end the inning.

Refusing to go away, the Growlers put up a four-spot in the sixth, with three of those runs coming with two outs. They added one in the seventh to make it 9-4, their biggest lead of the game.

The Pit Spitters added one in the bottom half, but they spoiled a great opportunity. They had bases loaded with one out and failed to do anything with the chance. It took a two-out infield single by Sam Tackett to plate one run. With the tying run at the plate, Kalamazoo got out of the jam and left the bases loaded.

Nate Blain shined out of the bullpen, retiring all seven hitters he faced to keep the bats quiet and give the offense a chance. But the Pit Spitters couldn't muster a rally and fell at home.

In a season that had so much promise, the Pit Spitters fell short of the goal. But they are still the only team to win back-to-back championships, and they'll be back to make a championship run next season and every season after.

