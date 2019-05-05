Pit Spitters Opening Day Tickets on Sale Tuesday

Traverse City, MI - Tickets for the inaugural Traverse City Pit Spitters Opening Day will go on-sale at 10:00am on Tuesday, May 7th. The first 200 fans who purchase two or more box seats online, at www.pitspitters.com, and enter the code "openingdayhooray" will receive a free t-shirt.

Opening Day, presented by 4Front Credit Union. is Tuesday, May 28th. The game falls on a Tuesday which is designated as a "Ridiculously Awesome Tuesdays." They'll be several activities for fans including, pre-game catch on the field and the first fireworks show of the year will follow the game.

The first 500 fans through the gates receive a special inaugural season t-shirt thanks to 4Front Credit Union. Game time is 7:00pm and the gates will open at 6:00pm.

"We're looking forward to hosting everyone on May 28th. Opening Day is always special, it signifies that Spring has finally arrived!" said Pit Spitters General Manager Mickey. "We can't wait for the fans to see the ballpark improvements including all the upgrades to the concessions stands."

Tickets will be available online at www.pitspitters.com. Prices are $6 for lawn, $10 for box seats and $80 for a patio table for four.

Season and group tickets are also on sale and can be purchased by calling (231) 943-0100. Season ticket options include 5-game, 10-game, half-season, and full-season packages. Each package offers different amenities including discounts on tickets, VIP parking, merchandise, early access to games, exclusive event invites and more. In addition to these packages, there are also 5-game patio table and 10-game patio table options available that include additional discounts and full wait service. Groups of 20 or more may reserve tickets for any 2019 game. They are available in the box seat and lawn sections. Groups will receive a discount on tickets, name announced during the game, discounts on souvenirs and parking.

Complete schedule and ticket information including season tickets, group prices and perks is available at www.pitspitters.com.

