Pit Spitters Hosting Free Event to Thank Fans

Traverse City MI - Fresh off a record-breaking inaugural championship season, the Traverse City Pit Spitters are hosting a "Thank You" for all of the Northern Michigan community for their support this season.

The event will be on Wednesday, Sept. 18th from 5:00pm - 8:00pm at Pit Spitters Park and admission is free.

"The response and support we received this season were overwhelming. We were hoping that fans would enjoy the level and quality of baseball along with the change in ballpark atmosphere," said Pit Spitters General Manager Mickey Graham. "Their support propelled the team all summer long to set league records for consecutive wins at 18, wins in a season at 52 and eventually to the league title!"

Activities include:

Face-painters

Balloon artists

Kickball on the field

Lawn games

Speed pitch and other inflatable games

Batting Cages will be open for fans to take a swing

Free hot dogs and Pepsi products

Pit Spitters mascot Monty and some of his friends will make an appearance

The opportunity to take a photo with our 2019 Northwoods League Championship Trophy

More fun will be added in the coming days.

Fans can get information on the event at www.pitspitters.com.

The Traverse City Pit Spitters are a member of the 22-team Northwoods League collegiate summer baseball league. For more information on the league visit www.northwoodsleague.com.

