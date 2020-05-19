Pit Spitters Food Voting Ends Friday

May 19, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release





TRAVERSE CITY, MI - Fans of the Traverse City Pit Spitters have until Friday, May 22nd at 5pm to cast a vote for one of ten items to be on the menu this year at Turtle Creek Stadium. The voting will determine one of the next culinary delights for the 2020 season.

The list was narrowed down from more than hundreds of ideas submitted by fans last month and the dozens of ideas coming out of the GFS Test Kitchen to just 10 choices. Fans are invited to go to www.PitSpitters.com and vote for their favorite item. The winner will be put on the menu this season.

Last year's winner, the Triple Crown Nachos was such a hit that it will be back on the 2020 menu!

Below is a complete list of the 10 food contest finalists.

1. The I-Da-Home Run: The dream lineup. Leading off, a large baked potato followed by mac-n-cheese and the BBQ meat of your choice - we recommend the brisket - nacho cheese, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, green onions. bacon bits and a few Cheetos topped by a drizzle of BBQ sauce. Served in a Pit Spitters helmet with multiple forks so everyone can play the cleanup spot.

2. The Pits Mac-n-Cheese: Don't let yourself get down in the dumps - not when it could be the Pits with a mac-n-cheese bowl covered in "Pit" smoked pulled pork (or BBQ pulled chicken if you're so inclined). Guaranteed to improve any mood.

3. Pepperoni Pizza Dog - Have you ever met a pizza you didn't like? Of course not. (Besides the ones with pineapple, right?) Here's what we've got this time: a hot pepperoni stick seated on a pretzel bun and smothered with your choice of toppings: pizza sauce, ham, mushrooms, olives and mozzarella. The only thing missing? Home delivery.

4. Firecracker Tots: You gonna eat your tots? Like Napoleon Dynamite, you will if they have been topped with shredded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, green onions and Colby jack cheese and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing drizzle. GOSH!

5. Deep Fried Pickles - Technically speaking, a pickle is a cucumber that has been brined through the process of natural fermentation. Sure, in this case it's also been deep fried, but you can still make the case that you're eating your vegetables.

6. Garbage Fries - The Houston Astros won't be banging on this garbage can lid. Start with French fries, and then just keep piling it on: beef, chicken or pulled pork, chili, cheese, sour cream, chives, jalapeños, bacon bits ... it could be a legit world champ.

7. Sticky Fangus - If you place a hamburger between a pair of glazed doughnuts, does that make it a breakfast sandwich? Or is it something that should be served hot off the grill at dinner? Both? Neither? It is these types of existential queries that keep us awake at night.

8. Cherry Cheesecake on a stick - The earliest mention of cheesecake appears to be made by the Greek physician Aegimus sometime in the fifth century. Word probably would have spread a little faster if it had included cherries and a stick to make it more portable.

9. Sleeping Bear Dune Sundae - Sure, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park has miles of beautiful beachfront coastline ... but does it have scoops of Sea Salt Caramel-flavored Moomers topped with crushed Teddy Grahams? Of course not; no one wants sand in their ice cream. They'd rather have whipped cream.

10. Bologna Lollipop - How many licks does it take to get to the center of this lollipop? Sorry, Mr. Owl, but the world may never know with this one either - because it is just too delicious not to devour the thick slice of this delicacy.

Voting takes place on the Pit Spitters website, www. PitSpitters.com and the winner will be announced next month.

Updates on the season and all other events held at Turtle Creek Stadium are posted on the Pit Spitters web site, www.PitSpitters.com and across all of our social media channels.

Individual game tickets are not currently on sale but will be made available to the public once a season start date has been determined.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 19, 2020

Pit Spitters Food Voting Ends Friday - Traverse City Pit Spitters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.